William and Kate hear about fears for the future of steelmaking in South Wales

Prince William and Kate have asked steel workers in South Wales about their fears for the future after their company recently announced another round of job losses.

They were at the giant steelworks in Port Talbot where they watched the steel roll down the hot strip mill at 1200C (2192F) before it was coiled up and thinned to make car body parts.

The steel works in Port Talbot dominate the skyline of this South Wales town where the workers worry about the latest round of redundancies announced shortly before Christmas.

The company – owned by the giant Indian conglomerate Tata – wants to make £150 million savings in staff costs across Europe.

That is thought to equal about 1,000 job losses in the UK – half of which could fall on the Port Talbot plant.

Prince William asked some of the young apprentices at the plant how they were feeling about the future and whether Tata had done enough to, as he put it, “allay the fears” about their jobs.