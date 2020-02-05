BBC needs to ‘move with the times’ or face collapse, culture secretary says

The BBC needs to “move with the times” or it could go the same way as collapsed video rental firm Blockbuster, the culture secretary has said. Baroness Morgan said “accountability and value for money must be at the heart of how the BBC is funded”, as her department launches a consultation on evasion of the licence fee. People will be asked for their views on whether criminal sanctions for the non-payment of the licence fee should be replaced by an alternative enforcement scheme. Baroness Morgan wrote in the Daily Mail that the Government’s role was to “help public service broadcasters be better prepared to meet the challenges of the digital age”.

Referring to Blockbuster, which fell into administration in 2013, she wrote: “As the world around us changes, our laws must change too. “It will require the BBC to be innovative and to move with the times. “We don’t want a beacon of British values and world-class entertainment ending up like Blockbuster.” Baroness Morgan will also announce a flexible payment scheme for the TV licence, which will allow “vulnerable people, including those over the age of 75” to split the bill into instalments. From June next year, the current scheme of all over-75s receiving free TV licences will be restricted to those who claim pension credit. The BBC has previously said it cannot afford to take on the financial burden from the Government.

The move towards allowing flexible payments has been criticised by Age UK’s charity director Caroline Abrahams, who said that the new payment scheme will not necessarily help those who find it difficult to afford a licence. She said: “If you are a pensioner in the position of struggling to pay an extra £157.50 a year for a licence, being able to spread out your payments will not change the fact that the sum is simply unaffordable on your low fixed income.” In 2018, more than 121,000 people were convicted and sentenced for licence fee evasion and issued with an average fine of £176. Last year there were about 26 million active TV licences in the UK, generating an income of £3.69 billion for the BBC. Any move to decriminalise licence fee evasion will not come into effect until April 2022, according to the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport.

