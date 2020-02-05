ITV News Exclusive: CCTV captures last moments of Streatham terror attacker Sudesh Amman

CCTV of Streatham attacker Sudesh Amman moments before he stabbed two people. Credit: ITV News

ITV News has obtained CCTV footage of Sudesh Amman in Streatham, moments before he stabbed two people on Sunday and was then shot dead by police. The video shows Amman, 20, wearing a hat and coat and carrying a white bag walking down Streatham High Street. Other pedestrians can be seen walking several metres in front or behind him, oblivious to the attack that was about to happen. Soon after the footage was captured, Amman had stabbed two people and was shot dead by counter-terror police.

Amman had been released early from prison just 10 days before the attack, despite reportedly telling a fellow inmate that he wanted to 'murder an MP'. He was sentenced to three years and four months in December 2018 for possessing and distributing terrorist documents, but was freed automatically halfway through. The new CCTV footage comes as the government races against time to pass legislation to block at least six terrorists from being released automatically by the end of March.

Sudesh Ammand was freed early from a terrorist-related jail term. Credit: PA

Officials have set a February 27 deadline to pass legislation that would ensure offenders serve at least two-thirds of their sentence before they are considered eligible for release. As many as 50 convicted terrorists could be released from jail this year, according to the latest published figures. It's understood that one offender is due for release on February 28, with a further five expected to be let out in March. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the legislation would also require a panel of specialist judges and psychiatrists to approve each offender's early release.

Forensic police at the scene in Streatham. Credit: PA

A Whitehall official said the Streatham attack highlighted issues surrounding terrorists with relatively short prison sentences. "There aren't too many terrorist offenders who will be in that similar kind of scenario (to Sudesh Amman) but if there are any then that's too many and that's what we are looking to fix," the official said. The Government plans to introduce the legislation in the Commons on Tuesday next week, with the aim of clearing the House by the time it rises for recess on Thursday. The Bill will then go to the Lords on February 25 with the aim of getting royal assent on February 27.

Police conduct a fingertip search on Streatham High Street. Credit: PA