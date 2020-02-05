Cuttlefish ‘will eat fewer crabs if shrimp is on the menu’

It appears cuttlefish, like humans, have strong food preferences.

Scientists have found that these marine creatures will eat fewer crabs during the day if they know that shrimp, their favourite meal, will be on the evening menu.

Researchers say the cephalopod’s ability to make decisions based on future expectations “reveals complex cognitive abilities”.

Pauline Billard, a PhD student in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Psychology and first author on the study, said: “It was surprising to see how quickly the cuttlefish adapted their eating behaviour – in only a few days they learned whether there was likely to be shrimp in the evening or not.

“This is a very complex behaviour and is only possible because they have a sophisticated brain.”

The researchers tested 29 European common cuttlefish (Sepia officinalis) by offering them both shrimp and crab five times a day, for five days.

All the cuttlefish demonstrated a preference for shrimp.

The team then performed further experiments by, first, serving shrimp to the cuttlefish every evening before switching to more random offerings.