Dream come true for elderly resident as penguins pay surprise visit

An elderly resident was surprised by a couple of cool visitors to her care home – two adorable penguins. Eighty-five-year-old Mavis Ede, who lives at Care UK’s Highmarket House in Banbury, mentioned to her carers that her greatest wish was to see penguins. They immediately sought to make it happen. She was amazed to see the pair, Pringle and Charlie, waddle right into her living room.

Mavis Ede holds a visiting penguin. Credit: Matthew Power Photography

The residents were able to interact fully with the penguins, who are hand-reared and used to human contact. Mavis was able to stroke Charlie and even hold him in her lap. Their visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new. From flying on a plane, to enjoying a favourite dinner, no wish is too big or small – even a visit from two penguins.

Mavis Ede held Charlie on her lap. Credit: Matthew Power Photography

Jo Pohl, home manager at Highmarket House, said: “At our care home with a difference we always like to go the extra mile for residents, and make their wishes come true, no matter how unusual. “Mavis has always talked about penguins with passion, so we were really excited to be able to make her dream of seeing them up close come true. “Each day at our care home is different and fun, but today was something extraordinary. “It was a truly wonderful moment when Mavis met the penguins and certainly created a stir in the home – we’ll be talking about this for weeks.”

Residents were able to fully interact with the friendly penguins. Credit: Matthew Power Photography