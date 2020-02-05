Harry Dunn family and Jeffrey Epstein accusers call for UK-US questioning cooperation

Harry Dunn's family and the alleged victims of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have joined forces to put pressure on Anne Sacoolas and the Duke of York to "co-operate with law enforcement". Anne Sacoolas faces charges in the UK over the death of Harry Dunn last year, while Prince Andrew has allegedly refused to help with US authorities investigation into Epstein. The two sides are calling on Andrew to go to the US and Anne Sacoolas to be extradited to the UK. Radd Seiger, a spokesperson for the Dunn family, spoke to Lisa Bloom, a lawyer representing six of Epstein's alleged victims, saying there was a "common thread" in both cases.

Harry Dunn was killed after a car driving on the wrong side of the road knocked him off his motorcycle in August last year. Credit: PA

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Mr Seiger said it was “terrible advice” for Ms Sacoolas and the Duke, if they are being advised, that “it’s all going to go away” and they should just “wait it out”. Ms Sacoolas was charged with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December but US secretary of state Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request for the 42-year-old last month. Harry Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Lisa Bloom is representing the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Credit: PA

Ms Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy. Allegations about Andrew have also surfaced in recent weeks by Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and alleges the Duke slept with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17 – still a minor under US law. Andrew strenuously denies the allegations. At the press conference in New York, Ms Bloom said: “Today we stand with the family of Harry Dunn and they stand with us. "Both Ms Sacoolas and Prince Andrew must co-operate with law enforcement. “I call upon my government, the US, to return Mrs Sacoolas to the UK to face justice.”

The Duke of York has been asked to help investigators in the US. Credit: PA

The lawyer said Andrew needs to “answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein and his own behaviour”, adding: “In both countries everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.” Speaking of the reasons for reaching out to Ms Bloom, Mr Seiger said: “These are the two greatest allies in the world and they follow a rules-based system. "No-one, no matter who you are … is above the law.

The family of Harry Dunn (left to right) mother Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger, father Tim Dunn and stepmother Tracey Dunn Credit: PA

“We all break the rules from time to time but we don’t get to walk away and hide.” He said after meeting Kiki, an alleged victim of Epstein also present at the press conference, “what you see every day is a strengthening and stiffening of resolve”. In a message to Andrew, Mr Seiger said: “If you have nothing to hide get on a plane and meet with Kiki, and help her and help other victims … there’s no other way” Asked by a reporter if the pair are proposing a “swap”, Mr Seiger said: “It can never be a swap but at the heart of extradition treaties is reciprocity. “If you want people from the UK like Prince Andrew, Julian Assange … you have to think about making sure that treaty is followed to the letter.” He said the US government’s decision to refuse to extradite Mrs Sacoolas was “legally indefensible” and “effectively ripping up the treaty”.