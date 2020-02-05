Closing borders to China flights still an option, warns health secretary Matt Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has not ruled out the possibility of the UK closing its borders to people returning from China in a bid to stop the coronavirus from spreading. On Tuesday, the UK Government urged Britons in China to return home, with Mr Hancock adding today the UK was "taking no chances". Speaking to ITV News, Mr Hancock defended the advice issued to the estimated 30,000 Britons in China, saying it followed a "science-led approach".

Asked whether the decision was a precursor to close its borders to people from China, whether Chinese citizens or Britons returning from China, he said: "We haven't made that decision yet. We keep all these decisions under review and we will do everything we can to protect the public. "It's a very serious epidemic in China, it spreads fast and while there have only been two cases in the UK, we expect more."

The Health Secretary added: "We are trying to base all of these decisions on the best science and making sure we take no chances with this virus. "In China, this is clearly a growing fast. We reckon that the number of cases is doubling every five days and while the number of cases outside Wuhan is much lower than in Wuhan, which is the epicentre, it is clearly growing."

ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edwards speaks to Britons preparing to fly back home after Foreign Office advice

Critics have said the UK's decision to urge Britons to return home could risk causing more panic than necessary, as the mortality rate of those with the disease is estimated to be around two per cent. In contrast, seasonal flu is known to kill tens of thousands of people across the world each year, while the death toll related to coronavirus remains relatively small at less than 700. On Tuesday evening, eight British nationals and their dependants left the virus-hit city of Wuhan on a flight to Auckland, New Zealand. Diplomat Danae Dholakia said the Air New Zealand flight was delayed to allow the final passenger, a four-year-old British child, to get clearance to fly.

Coronavirus sites in the UK. Credit: PA

Paul Maloney, who works for the British Council in China, praised the British Embassy in Beijing for getting his family, including his young son Theo, an emergency passport in order to travel. “So grateful to @ukinchina for their Herculean effort to get my family home from China. They got us an emergency passport in half a day. So they could travel home,” he wrote. It was announced late on Tuesday that the UK Government will charter a final flight from China to bring British nationals back to the UK this week.

The plane is expected to leave in the early hours of Sunday local time and will land at RAF Brize Norton, the Foreign Office said, adding that officials want to ensure that all British nationals in Hubei province contact their team to register if they want to leave on the flight. Earlier, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “We now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus.”

The PA news agency understands that 165 Britons and their dependants remain in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, while 108 people have requested assistance to leave as of the early hours of Wednesday. A total of 94 UK nationals and family members have already been evacuated to Britain from Wuhan on two flights which arrived on Friday and Sunday. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise with Chinese authorities reporting 490 victims and an increase in the number of cases to 24,324. Mr Hancock said two patients confirmed to have the virus in the UK remain in quarantine, while a Briton has tested negative after falling ill on a flight back from China.

Locations of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world. Credit: PA

Speaking of the Chinese nationals, he said: “They’ve been in isolation and when they are being treated they are being treated by people who are themselves protected from catching the virus from them so that process has worked well.” He added a man who fell ill on an Air France flight has now tested negative. In Japan nearly 3,000 passengers, including two Britons, were quarantined on board a cruise ship after 10 passengers tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday morning local time. Among those stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship Yokohama Bay, near Tokyo, are David and Sally Abel. British health officials are trying to trace 239 people who flew from Wuhan to the UK before travel restrictions came into force. The Department of Health said that, as of Tuesday, 414 people have tested negative for coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation said it is still early in the outbreak, but coronavirus does not yet constitute a pandemic. Credit: PA