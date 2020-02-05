- ITV Report
Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103
American actor Kirk Douglas has died aged 103, his son Michael said in a statement.
Kirk, best known for films including Spartacus and Ace In The Hole, was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood's golden age.
He died on Wednesday, according to his son Michael, also a Hollywood actor.
"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael's statement said.
"To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."
Michael, married to Welsh actress Catherine Zeta Jones, said his father was a "wonderful husband" and a "loving grandfather".
He added: "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.
"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true.
"Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."