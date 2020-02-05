Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael's statement said.

He died on Wednesday, according to his son Michael, also a Hollywood actor.

Kirk, best known for films including Spartacus and Ace In The Hole, was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood's golden age.

"To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

Michael, married to Welsh actress Catherine Zeta Jones, said his father was a "wonderful husband" and a "loving grandfather".

He added: "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true.

"Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."