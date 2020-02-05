Layla Moran brands Jo Swinson's election campaign 'arrogant' as she considers Lib Dem leadership bid

Liberal Democrat Layla Moran has branded the general election campaign ran by former leader Jo Swinson as "arrogant", as she admitted a party takeover could be on the cards for herself in the summer.

In a chat for ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister, the Oxford West MP said the party "spectacularly failed" to manage voter expectations, adding how Ms Swinson made a "mistake" in claiming ahead of the election that she could be prime minister.

She told podcast host Paul Brand that Ms Swinson's claim, "combined with the high numbers of seats that we were predicting, that made us look a bit hubristic".

"Combined with revoke, that was seen as arrogant... so I do think there were mistakes that were made," she added.

Despite admitting her own role in the party's poor general election performance, Ms Moran thinks she "could do" the job of leader and is considering whether to run to replace Ms Swinson.

"I've been really open that it is a job that I would consider," she said, "but I'm definitely not at the point where I'm going to say that I would definitely do it."