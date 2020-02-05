Medics oppose restricting NI abortion to ‘arbitrary’ points before 24 weeks

Restricting abortion access to “arbitrary” points before 24 weeks in Northern Ireland will only create barriers for women, healthcare workers said. Nobody must be excluded from reforms legalising the procedure, medical professionals and campaigners including Amnesty International said. Unrestricted terminations would be available in Northern Ireland up to 12 or 14 weeks under Government proposals.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A joint submission by midwives and obstetricians said: “The professional groups agree that restricting access to abortion care at arbitrary gestations before 24 weeks will only create barriers for women. “This is particularly true for women who are most vulnerable or disadvantaged – such as victims of domestic or sexual abuse, or who are experiencing social or economic deprivation – who, as a result of their circumstances, are more likely to present at later gestations. “Importantly, they state, there is no clinical basis for introducing a restriction at either 12 or 14 weeks, and that introducing such restrictions would present a series of difficulties, including a number of women having to travel to the rest of the UK to complete their abortions – which would represent a failed regulatory framework.” The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare (FSRH) also recommended any future legal framework for abortion care in Northern Ireland must be based on evidence-based best practice. Terminations for women from Northern Ireland were decriminalised in October after Parliament passed a new law. The Government has to put legislation in place by the end of March surrounding the provision of abortion services.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.