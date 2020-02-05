Self-driven car drives 230 miles in longest autonomous journey on UK roads

A self-driven car has completed a 230-mile self-navigated journey across the UK, making it the longest and most complex autonomous journey on UK roads.

The Nissan LEAF car drove unassisted from Cranfield, Bedfordshire, to the Nissan factory in Sunderland on a number of roads, including motorways, complex roundabouts and high-speed country lanes with no road markings, white lines or kerbs.

The journey was 30-months in the making and the autonomous technology meant the car was able to change lanes, merge and stop and start when necessary.

Two engineers were on board the car to monitor the vehicle's actions at all times.