- ITV Report
-
Plane splits into three after skidding off airport runway
At least 120 people have been injured after a plane dramatically split into three after skidding off a runway in Turkey.
The Boeing 737 passenger jet, owned by low-cost airline Pegasus, crashed into a field and broke into pieces.
Television footage showed passengers escaping the crash through cracks in the plane, as rescue workers fought to put out a fire.
The Transportation Ministry said there had been no deaths and described the incident as a "rough landing".
Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said at least 120 people were injured in the accident and have been taken to hospital.
His office said the 177 people on board included six crew members.
Local media reported the two pilots are in serious conditions.
The airport was shut down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport.
The accident comes a month after another Pegasus plane skidded off the runway in Istanbul at the same airport.
There were no deaths or injuries in that incident on January 7.
It is rare for a fuselage to split open while pieces remain largely intact.
Planes are designed to absorb impact forces in the bottom of the fuselage to improve the chances that passengers in the cabin above will survive.
In 2013, the tail of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 broke off after the jet hit a seawall during approach to San Francisco International Airport.
Three people died, 49 were seriously injured and scores more suffered minor injuries, according to the US accident report.