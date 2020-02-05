Plane splits into three after skidding off airport runway

At least 120 people have been injured after a plane dramatically split into three after skidding off a runway in Turkey. The Boeing 737 passenger jet, owned by low-cost airline Pegasus, crashed into a field and broke into pieces. Television footage showed passengers escaping the crash through cracks in the plane, as rescue workers fought to put out a fire. The Transportation Ministry said there had been no deaths and described the incident as a "rough landing".

Rescue workers attend the crash in Istanbul, Turkey. Credit: AP

Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said at least 120 people were injured in the accident and have been taken to hospital. His office said the 177 people on board included six crew members. Local media reported the two pilots are in serious conditions. The airport was shut down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport.

At least 120 people were hospitalised after the crash. Credit: AP