PMQs: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn in heated row over climate change

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Boris Johnson of "failing so spectacularly" on climate change, in a heated clash at Prime Minister's Questions.

And he went further, accusing the prime minister of revising his "climate change denial" beliefs and claimed he was previously a "climate sceptic".

But the prime minister deflected criticism, branding Mr Corbyn's comments "beyond satire", adding: "This is the first major economy in the world to have set a target of carbon neutral by 2050."

Climate change again took prominence in the Commons, after former climate and energy minister Claire O'Neill was fired last week as the president of the of the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which is due to take place in Glasgow in November.

Mr Corbyn quoted Ms O'Neill's own words in the Commons, arguing: "There has been a huge lack of leadership and engagement from this Government".