Princess Anne kidnap medal to be sold at auction

The George Medal awarded to one of the civilians who thwarted the attempted armed kidnap of Princess Anne is to go under hammer. Former heavyweight boxer Ronnie Russell, 72, punched Ian Ball twice in the head as he tried to kidnap the princess at gunpoint in central London in March 1974. For his bravery he was awarded the George Medal by the Queen, who told him: “The medal is from the Queen, but I want to thank you as Anne’s mother.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Russell, who now lives in Bristol, is reluctantly selling the medal as he is in poor health having suffered several strokes, and wants to be able to provide for his future. “It was something I said I would never, ever do. I am so proud and honoured to have done such a thing and be involved in it that I would never, ever sell it,” he said. “I have always believed from that day on that the life of a member of the royal family was more valid and important that mine. “I still considered it was well worth my while getting shot as opposed to Princess Anne. “What I would like is whoever does eventually buy the medal, I would hope they might invite me somewhere to tell them an after-dinner story about what happened on the night.” The medal is going under the hammer at Dix Noonan Webb in central London next month, and is estimated to sell for between £15,000 and £20,000.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It will be sold with related items, including a letter from 10 Downing Street informing Mr Russell of the award, a telegram from Princess Anne and a letter from the Met Commissioner. Ian Ball had blocked the princess’s car with his own as it drove along the Mall back to Buckingham Palace, and fired a series of shots through the rear window as he tried to kidnap the princess. The princess and her then husband, Captain Mark Phillips, were unhurt during the late-night ambush. But her personal detective, chauffeur, a police constable and a journalist were all shot by Ball, who was armed with two revolvers. Mr Russell was then a 28-year-old 6ft 2in 17-stone former boxer who trained at the same club as the Kray twins in Bethnal Green. The area cleaning manager was heading home to Kent when he saw the incident unfold and rushed to the newly married couple’s aid.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.