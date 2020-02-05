Public should have a say on how medical data is used, report says

Patients and the general public must be given a say on how their data is used by the NHS, a new report says.

The research from Imperial College London warns that if the public is not “deeply involved” in setting goals and limits on the use of data, it could lose trust in the NHS.

The report argues that the better use of long-term health data already held by the NHS, for example, electronic health records and test results, could be transformative for healthcare in the UK.

It highlights a recent study which indicated that an artificial intelligence algorithm, which was trained using patient data, was more accurate than human doctors in some cases in picking up breast cancer in mammograms.

However, it calls for proper transparency and public consent as well as more investment in the NHS and its IT systems to ensure high data collection standards are met.