New STIs are being diagnosed every 70 seconds. Credit: PA

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are being diagnosed every 70 seconds, with syphilis cases at their highest level since World War II. A report by the Terrence Higgins Trust and British Association for Sexual Health & HIV (BASHH) said STI rates are "unacceptably high", leaving "overstretched" sexual health services "struggling to cope." There were 447,694 new diagnoses of STIs in 2018 - a rise of 5% from the previous year, according to the sexual health organisations. The Station of the Nation report found that over the last decade, gonorrhea has risen 249% and syphilis 165%, while rates of chlamydia increased by 6% in 2018.

Syphilis cases are at their highest level since World War II. Credit: PA

Trichomoniasis and shigella are less common STIs, however since 2017 there have been 8% and 91% increases in new diagnoses respectively. But there have been successes in reducing diagnoses of HIV and genital warts. Genital warts cases have fallen 3% since 2017, while in 2018, there were just over 4,000 new HIV diagnoses (4,044) in England - a 6% drop from the previous year. The State of the Nation report said there has been a lack of national strategy and that spending on sexual health services has been cut by a quarter since 2014.

Diagnoses of HIV and genital warts have reduced. Credit: PA

Young people aged 15-24 represented nearly half (48%) of all new STI diagnoses in 2018, the report found. But in men and women over the age of 65, diagnoses have risen almost a quarter (23%) since 2014. The report found gay and bisexual men were disproportionately affected by both gonorrhoea and syphillis - they accounted for 75% of all new diagnoses of syphilis and nearly half (47%) of gonorrhoea. The report's authors are calling on the Government to urgently implement a new sexual health strategy and funding to reduce the pressure on services across the country and tackle the threat of drug resistant STIs. The UK saw three cases of extensively drug resistant gonorrhea (XDR-DG) emerge in 2018.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.