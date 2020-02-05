The Great Confrontation: Pelosi rips up Trump's speech

The President walked in to Congress overnight to the euphoric cheers of a fiercely tribal and united Republican party.

But the image that will ricochet around America was one of spectacular division. The Cold War between President Trump and the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi erupted into a fiery confrontation, without them exchanging a word.

The two great antagonists in American politics didn't even try to hide their mutual loathing.

At the start, the President refused to shake the extended hand of Speaker Pelosi, a breach of protocol never witnessed in the House chamber in modern times.

At the end, came a moment of even greater drama. Pelosi ripped up her copy of the President's speech. Multiple copies for good measure. It was an image that will surely come to define this era.