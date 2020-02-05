Rescue workers killed and 15 others missing as Turkey is rocked by a second avalanche

Rescue workers have been killed and 20 people are missing as Turkey is rocked by a second avalanche in as many days.

Emergency crew members had been sent to the site in eastern Turkey to find two other people missing in the previous avalanche.

The second avalanche slammed into a mountain road on Wednesday, killing at least 13 rescue workers and leaving 20 others buried under the snow, a local mayor said.

Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck on Tuesday, killing five people.

Meki Arvas, mayor of Bahcesaray, gave the death toll for the rescue workers. Gov. Mehmet Emin Bilmez said 25 emergency service members were rescued from under the snow and hospitalised on Wednesday.