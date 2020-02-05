Two Britons among thousands quarantined after coronavirus outbreak on cruise

Two Britons are among thousands who have been quarantined on board a cruise ship in Japan after 10 passengers tested positive for coronavirus. David Abel, who is on board the Diamond Princess with his wife Sally, said passengers would be confined to their cabins for a fortnight. The ship, carrying nearly 3,000 passengers, had been left in limbo in Yokohama Bay, awaiting test results after an 80-year-old passenger who left the ship in Hong Kong on January 25 tested positive for coronavirus. The diagnosis of the virus was announced to the ship on Wednesday morning.

Speaking on a video posted on Facebook, Mr Abel, of Woodford Halse in Oxfordshire, said: “We are now officially in quarantine. “It appears that our quarantine is on board the ship, that we will not be taken off to a hospital. “The 10 people that are affected, they are being taken off very soon by the local coastguard into a medical facility. We are to remain on board the ship and we are confined to our cabins.” Officials boarded the ship on Monday night and told passengers they would be running medical checks on everyone. This took from midnight until 7pm local time to complete.

