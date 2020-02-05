Veteran runners share memories of their 39 London Marathons

It is a club which cannot admit new members and one where the current members rarely see each other.

The Ever Presents are 10 men who have run every single one of the 39 London Marathons but usually just meet for a quick hello before they head to the start line.

They used to meet up in a pub afterwards but that has become more difficult now their finish times vary from less than three hours to more than seven.

But the 10 of them spent a rare day together on Tuesday, gathering at the London Marathon offices before they attended the launch at Tower Bridge – the route’s halfway point – for the landmark 40th race.

There they were presented with Spirit of the London Marathon medals by event director Hugh Brasher who later invited them on stage at Tower Bridge in front of an audience including famous faces such as broadcasters Sophie Raworth and Jenni Falconer and Olympic champion rower turned Strictly dancer James Cracknell.