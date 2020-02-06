Average water bill to drop by around £17 a year

The average water and sewerage bill in England and Wales will be cut by 4%, industry body Water UK has announced.

The new charges will lead to fall of around £17 to £396.60 for the average water bill in 2020-21, although this will vary depending on the supplier and individual circumstances.

It comes after regulator Ofwat said in December that water firms in England and Wales must cut the average household bill by £50 – or 12% before inflation – over a five-year period.