Barrymore pool death 999 call heard in new documentary

The 999 call reporting the death of a man found in a swimming pool at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore has been released for the first time.

The audio recording is part of Channel 4’s documentary Barrymore: The Body In The Pool, which explores the unexplained death of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock in 2001.

In the call, which includes swearing, a man is heard saying: “A fella has drowned in the pool.

“We have got them out.”