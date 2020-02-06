Chinese doctor Li Wenliang who issued warning about coronavirus dies from illness

A Chinese doctor who got into trouble with authorities for issuing an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak has died after contracting the illness, a hospital reported.

The Wuhan Central Hospital said on its social media account that Dr Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, was “unfortunately infected during the fight against the pneumonia epidemic of the new coronavirus infection”.

“We deeply regret and mourn this,” it added.

Mr Li was reprimanded by local police for “spreading rumours” about the illness in late December, according to news reports.

The outbreak, centred in Wuhan, has now infected more than 28,200 people globally and killed at least 565.

The World Health Organisation tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Li Wenliang.

"We all need to celebrate work that he did” on the virus.