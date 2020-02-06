Chocolatier creates life-size sculpture of Cristiano Ronaldo

The sculpture at the Suard chocolate factory in Givisiez, Switzerland, weighs a whopping 120kg and is about 1.87 metres tall.

Jorge Cardoso spent around 200 hours of his free time completing the model of the Portugal and Juventus star.

It comes after another controversial statue of Cristiano Ronaldo was removed at the request of his family.

The bust which was positioned at Madeira Airport was widely mocked for looking little like the Portugal and Real Madrid star when it was unveiled in March 2017.

It was commissioned as part of renaming the airport after Ronaldo, who spent his formative years on the island.