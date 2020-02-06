Coronavirus: Third person in UK tests positive for disease

A third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department for Health has said. Credit: PA

A third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus in England, the Department for Health has said. In a statement, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: "A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three. The individual did not acquire this in the UK. "The patient is being transferred to a specialist NHS centre, and we are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus.

"The NHS is well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contact the patient has had." It has not been confirmed where the person will be treated or whether they are a British national. Last week, Public Health England confirmed one of the two people who previously tested positive for coronavirus is a student at the University of York. Specialist quarantine facilities have been set up in the Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral for those who have returned back from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, where they must remain for 14 days.

China's ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, urged the UK not to overreact in its response. Credit: PA

Earlier on Thursday, China's ambassador to the UK urged the British government to avoid causing "panic" - a day after the UK urged British nationals in China to return home. Liu Xiaoming said a "cool-headed" and "objective" approach was needed to stop the disease, as he criticised the response of some foreign countries about their handling of the situation. He said there had been open communication between the UK and China over the virus and they were working together to find a cure for the disease. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told ITV News on Wednesday the UK has not ruled out the possibility of stopping flights arriving from China into the country in a bid to stop the spread of the disease.

Britons had been flown back from Wuhan to the UK. Credit: PA

Speaking about the response of the UK government, Mr Liu said: "We said there should be no panic, no overreaction. "We advised the British side to take the professional advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO). "The British side agreed but it seemed to me the words did not match the deeds." He added the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had commended China's response to stopping the spread of the disease and was also critical of overreactions by other nations. Mr Liu said the disease had a relatively low mortality rate compared to other major outbreaks. He said currently, the mortality rate was 2.3 per cent, while ebola was around 40 per cent and SARS was nearly 20 per cent.

Checks have been carried out on passengers leaving China. Credit: PA

He added: "I say again to the British government and the public, take a cool-headed view of what's going on in China. "We don't think there should be such a panic... We believe epidemic is controllable, preventable and curable." Mr Liu said China was taking the "strongest measures" against the disease, citing it had built two new hospitals to treat critically ill patients. There has also been increased reports of hate crimes against Chinese people in the UK, something which Mr Liu said was due to "deep-seated racism". He added: "I think the general public is very supportive. "There are some cases of hatred, discrimination, against Chinese nationals...I think there are many reasons for it. Lack of understanding of the epidemic." Mr Hancock said on Thursday the UK government was working to tackle "the very significant problem that they've got in China". He added: "In terms of the plans that we've got, we have a full set of plans in place, including within the NHS, but also Public Health England, whose work so far to ensure that the contacts of those who have tested positive are chased - that work has been rapid and gone according to plan."

Employee Cynthia Bao, who is pregnant, wears a protective mask to avoid getting sick, as she interacts with customers in Alhambra, US. Credit: AP