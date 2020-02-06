Who is Derek Mackay and why had he been tipped as a possible successor to Nicola Sturgeon?

Derek Mackay had been tipped as a possible successor to Nicola Sturgeon. Credit: PA

Derek Mackay had been tipped as a possible successor to Nicola Sturgeon but he has now been forced to quit the Scottish Government after he allegedly sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy. The 42-year-old stepped down just hours before he was due to unveil his Budget for 2020-21. His resignation comes more than two decades after he began his career in politics, being elected as a councillor in Renfrewsire in 1999. It made him the youngest male councillor in Scotland, having been elected at just 21.

Derek Mackay, back centre, was appointed to the Scottish Cabinet in 2016. Credit: PA

Mr Mackay went on to become leader of the council’s SNP group, and took them into power in the area for the first time in 2007- at which point he became leader of the council. He used his role to build a national profile within local politics, becoming the SNP group leader at Cosla – the organisation which represents Scotland’s local authorities. In 2011 he was elected to Holyrood as MSP for Renfrewshire North and West. That same year he joined the Scottish Government, becoming minister for local government and planning.

Nicola Sturgeon promoted Derek Mackay to her Cabinet. Credit: PA