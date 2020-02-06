Home Secretary supports growing pressure on Facebook over encryption plan

The Home Secretary has said she fully supports growing pressure on Facebook for it to rethink encryption proposals.

Priti Patel has been one of the voices to express concern over the plan, amid fears it could prevent child abusers and terrorists being caught.

On Thursday, the NSPCC and more than a hundred other child safety organisations and experts wrote to chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, asking for assurances that children’s safety will not be compromised.

“Tech companies like Facebook have a vital responsibility to balance privacy with the safety of vulnerable children,” Ms Patel said in reaction.