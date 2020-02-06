How Donald Trump reacted to his acquittal - and how he could complete his victory

Trump’s first action was to troll his Democratic opponents. Credit: AP

The President is suddenly free. Free of impeachment charges, free of the fear that he will be marched out of the White House. So what will he do with this golden political opportunity ahead of the presidential election in nine months? Will he address the American people, express some remorse, and try and heal the nation? (That was the strategy adopted by Bill Clinton after he was acquitted in 1999). Well, we received the predictable answer overnight, within hours of his trial wrapping up in the Senate. Trump’s first action was to troll his Democratic opponents by retweeting a video that suggested he would stay as President for decades to come.

His second action was to post on Twitter a menacing attack on Mitt Romey. The senator from Utah had shown the courage of his convictions and voted to convict Trump on the first Article of Impeachment, abuse of power. The ugly reaction from the White House and its surrogates was immediate.

