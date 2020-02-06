'I have no friends here': Idlib's children suffering in camps where 'death has become the norm'

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy

Children are dying and being displaced at an unprecedented rate in Syria's Idlib province, the last big rebel stronghold in the country. The end game of nearly nine years of civil war is being played out in the north of the country where “death has become the norm”, even among newborns. The forces of President Bashar Assad and his Russian allies are focused on Idlib, inflicting suffering and death on thousands. Despite a ceasefire in the area, the bombardment of the city by government forces has continued in recent weeks.

One young girl said she is 'alone' with 'no friends' in the camp. Credit: MedGlobal

In the past month, 1,500 people have been killed. More than half a million people have also been forced to flee, 80% of them women and children, and more than 6,000 children are being taken from Idlib to camps every day. An average of two children are killed each day, according to the UN. Those that leave their homes are pouring into camps which are often unable to cope. President of the Syrian Medical Association Dr Mufaddal Hamadeh, who has recently returned from Idlib painted a grim picture of the reality there.

“Babies are the most vulnerable of all people, especially the newborns,” he told ITV News. “Death becomes the norm of life, destruction and misery and suffering becomes normal. “I think people tend to shut down and they become totally numb to pain - and I guess that’s the only way they can survive.”

People are struggling to stay warm. Credit: MedGlobal

At a camp in northern Syria, a young girl told ITV News “I have no friends here” and “I am here alone, there is no school” while a father said children are “sick all the time” from the cold.

Video by MedGlobal

Amjad Yamin, from Save The Children, described it as “the worst displacement we have seen”. He said: “We’re looking at more than half a million people within less than two months who have taken everything they own, all their belongings, trying to escape the violence but they don’t have a place to go to anymore.” With the border with Turkey closed to them - many have been left with nowhere to escape. One of those to go almost her entire lifetime without having to leave her home until now is one elderly lady.

It is the first time she has had to leave her home like this.