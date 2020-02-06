Italy train crash: At least two dead and 27 injured after high-speed train derails

The Milan-Bologna train derailed near the commune of Casalpusterlengo, in Lodi Province, at around 5.45am on Thursday.

At least two people have died and 27 others injured after a high-speed train derailed in northern Italy.

The two people killed in the accident were railway workers, authorities said.

Images from the scene show at least two of the carriages overturned.

Police and firefighters are still at the scene and they are still trying to establish a cause of the accident.