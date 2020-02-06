Kirk Douglas: The patriarch of the Douglas dynasty

Actor Kirk Douglas has died after beginning a family dynasty as famous for its off-screen developments as any in celluloid. The Douglas dynasty was established when an overpoweringly physical young actor burst on to the screen alongside Barbara Stanwyck in 1946’s The Strange Love of Martha Ivers. Douglas starred in dozens of films and was nominated for an Oscar three times, but it was his off-screen performances that caused the greatest stir. From the mid-1950s he took on the dark side of Hollywood and won, smashing the notorious McCarthyite blacklist.

Through his independent Bryna Company, named after his mother, Douglas hired blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to script Roman action movie Spartacus and publicly announced the fact. The blacklist largely fell apart. Douglas was also known to have affairs outside his second marriage to Anne Buydens, who was quoted as saying she was aware of them but “as a European, I understood it was unrealistic to expect total fidelity in a marriage”. The couple suffered huge personal loss when their youngest son Eric died of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose in 2004.

Douglas’s son from his first marriage, Michael, also struggled with addiction. In 1992 the younger Douglas was admitted to an Arizona rehabilitation facility for 30 days to treat alcoholism and drug addiction. He attended after an overly-indulgent trip to Majorca with his first wife, Diandra Luker, and Jack Nicholson. On his return, Luker insisted he seek help. The couple’s son, Cameron, almost had his life ruined by drug addiction and crime.

