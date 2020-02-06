Man who saved Anne had mortgage paid off by Queen

A man who is selling a bravery medal awarded for saving Princess Anne from a kidnapping has reportedly revealed he had his mortgage paid off by the Queen as a mark of gratitude. Former heavyweight boxer Ronnie Russell, 72, punched Ian Ball twice in the head as he tried to kidnap the princess at gunpoint in Pall Mall in March 1974. Mr Russell, who got out of his car to intervene when he saw the late night incident unfolding, was later awarded the George Medal by the Queen, who told him: “The medal is from the Queen, but I want to thank you as Anne’s mother.” Mr Russell, of Bristol, is now reluctantly selling the medal at auction as he is in poor health after suffering several strokes and wants to provide for his future.

He has, however, revealed how the Queen paid off his house in Strood, Kent, after the incident, in which Ball shot the Princess’s chauffeur, minder, a policeman and a passing journalist as he tried to drag Princess Anne from a car before Mr Russell’s intervention. Mr Russell said before receiving his medal he was visited by police. “They were looking round my home and saying, ‘Oh this is a nice house’,” he told the Daily Mirror. “They asked if I had a mortgage and I said, ‘Yes, yes, why?’ “They said, ‘Well we are really telling you this a bit early but the Queen is going to pay off your mortgage as a gift for what you have done.’ “I thought that was wonderful. I was actually close to repossession at the time. They were going to repossess my home. So I dug myself out of that one.” The Mirror quoted Buckingham Palace as saying the Queen’s gift would have come from her private funds. Mr Russell’s medal will be auctioned at Dix Noonan Webb in London next month, and is expected to fetch between £15,000 and £20,000.

