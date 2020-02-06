"I have behaved foolishly": Scotland’s Finance Secretary Derek Mackay resigns over sending messages to 16-year-old boy

Scotland's Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has resigned after allegations emerged he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

Mr Mackay befriended the teenager on Facebook and Instagram and sent him 270 social media messages, the Scottish Sun reported.

He had been due to unveil the Scottish Government's Budget for the next financial year on Thursday. It will now be presented by public finance minister Kate Forbes.

In a statement, Mr Mackay said: "I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry.

"I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family. "I spoke last night with the First Minister and tendered my resignation with immediate effect.

"Serving in government has been a huge privilege and I am sorry to have let colleagues and supporters down."

Accepting Mr Mackay's resignation, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and apologises unreservedly for them to the individual involved and to those he has let down. He has submitted his resignation as a government minister, which I have accepted.

"Derek has made a significant contribution to government, however he recognises that his behaviour has failed to meet the standards required."

The Sun published a long string of messages allegedly sent to the boy by the Renfrewshire North and West MSP.