The Good Place's Jameela Jamil comes out as queer on Twitter after Legendary role backlash
The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil has come out as queer on Twitter after facing backlash over joining the new TV show Legendary.
The 33-year-old, who's an advocate for body positivity, told her one million followers she had previously kept silent about her sexuality over fears of being accused of "performative bandwagon jumping".
Queer is an umbrella term which can include anyone within the LGBTQ+ community who does not identify as heterosexual or cisgender, according to Stonewall.
The former Channel 4 youth presenter, tweeted a lengthy and open note on Wednesday evening saying: "Twitter is brutal.
"This is why I never officially came out as queer. I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the South Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter."
Some had questioned whether Jamil was suitable to serve as a judge because she wasn't a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
She also corrected initial reports saying she would be the main host on the show writing: "I'm not the MC. I'm not the main host."
She added: "I'm just a lead judge due to my 11 years of hosting experience, being fully impartial, a newcomer to ballroom (like much of the audience will be) and therefore a window in for people who are just discovering it now, and being a long-time ally of the LGBTQ community."
Jamil's announcement came after she was appointed as a judge alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado on a new TV series about Voguing.
What is Voguing?
Voguing is where the participants' movements are characterised by model-like poses integrated with angular, linear, and rigid arm, leg, and body movements.
It was first inspired by the style of Ancient Egyptian Hieroglyphs and the famous model poses of Vogue magazine.
The style of performance was first debuted by drag queens in Harlem, New York in the 1960s, but exploded onto the scene in the 1980s as part of ballroom culture.
The new show Legendary will draw on ballroom culture, with "divas" battling it out in fashion and dance challenges.
Michelle Visage vogued her way across BBC's Strictly Come Dancing dance floor and out of the competition last year as fans were left split on whether the voguing routine was in fact dancing.
Jamil went on to write: "But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid."
She added: "It’s also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you’re already a brown female in your thirties.
"This is absolutely not how I wanted it to come out."
Jamil continued: "I had concerns at first about joining as on-camera talent, as I’m not from the world of Ballroom.
"But to get these shows about minorities made, sometimes you need mainstream names that can bring their followers to watch and support shows.
"That is what Megan Thee Stallion and I hope to bring to the ballroom community. Support, love, respect and allyship," she explained.
Jamil is often renown for being outspoken on social media, although she hasn't spoken out about her sexuality previously.
She is currently in a relationship with singer James Blake, who she has been dating since 2015.
Blake responded to Jamil's statement in a supportive tweet, which read, "I love you."