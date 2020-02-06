The Good Place's Jameela Jamil comes out as queer on Twitter after Legendary role backlash

The Good Place actress said it's 'scary' to openly admit your sexuality. Credit: AP

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil has come out as queer on Twitter after facing backlash over joining the new TV show Legendary. The 33-year-old, who's an advocate for body positivity, told her one million followers she had previously kept silent about her sexuality over fears of being accused of "performative bandwagon jumping". Queer is an umbrella term which can include anyone within the LGBTQ+ community who does not identify as heterosexual or cisgender, according to Stonewall.

The former Channel 4 youth presenter, tweeted a lengthy and open note on Wednesday evening saying: "Twitter is brutal. "This is why I never officially came out as queer. I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the South Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter."

Some had questioned whether Jamil was suitable to serve as a judge because she wasn't a member of the LGBTQ+ community. She also corrected initial reports saying she would be the main host on the show writing: "I'm not the MC. I'm not the main host." She added: "I'm just a lead judge due to my 11 years of hosting experience, being fully impartial, a newcomer to ballroom (like much of the audience will be) and therefore a window in for people who are just discovering it now, and being a long-time ally of the LGBTQ community." Jamil's announcement came after she was appointed as a judge alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado on a new TV series about Voguing.

What is Voguing?

Competitors perform on the catwalk during a dance battle at a Voguing Out Festival in Berlin. Credit: AP

Voguing is where the participants' movements are characterised by model-like poses integrated with angular, linear, and rigid arm, leg, and body movements. It was first inspired by the style of Ancient Egyptian Hieroglyphs and the famous model poses of Vogue magazine. The style of performance was first debuted by drag queens in Harlem, New York in the 1960s, but exploded onto the scene in the 1980s as part of ballroom culture.

The new show Legendary will draw on ballroom culture, with "divas" battling it out in fashion and dance challenges. Michelle Visage vogued her way across BBC's Strictly Come Dancing dance floor and out of the competition last year as fans were left split on whether the voguing routine was in fact dancing.

Jameela Jamil is currently in a relationship with singer James Blake. Credit: AP