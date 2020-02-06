'Unacceptable' for former Speaker John Bercow to name House Staff in book, Commons warns

Credit: PA

It was "unacceptable" for John Bercow to publicly name House staff in his autobiography without permission, the House of Commons has said. 'Unspeakable: The Autobiography' was published on Thursday, promising a "characteristically forthright and incisive account" of the former Speaker's time Westminster. But a House of Commons spokesperson has said: "It is unacceptable to publicly name current or former staff without their prior knowledge or authority, especially for the purpose of financial gain or commercial success."

The former Speaker became a recognisable face and voice for his role in the House of Commons. Credit: PA

Following the publication of the autobiography, a House of Commons spokesperson said: "House of Commons staff work incredibly hard to enable the effective functioning of our democracy and have a right to expect that their privacy be respected. "A crucial element of the work of House of Commons staff is to provide confidential, impartial advice to MPs. Breaking this confidentiality undermines this important principle and also places staff in a position from which they are unable to respond." In January, a formal bullying complaint was filed against Mr Bercow by a peer who served as his most senior official.

Former black rod David Leakey worked alongside Mr Bercow and told ITV News the former Speaker would 'lose his temper'. Credit: PA