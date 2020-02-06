- ITV Report
'Unacceptable' for former Speaker John Bercow to name House Staff in book, Commons warns
It was "unacceptable" for John Bercow to publicly name House staff in his autobiography without permission, the House of Commons has said.
'Unspeakable: The Autobiography' was published on Thursday, promising a "characteristically forthright and incisive account" of the former Speaker's time Westminster.
But a House of Commons spokesperson has said: "It is unacceptable to publicly name current or former staff without their prior knowledge or authority, especially for the purpose of financial gain or commercial success."
Following the publication of the autobiography, a House of Commons spokesperson said: "House of Commons staff work incredibly hard to enable the effective functioning of our democracy and have a right to expect that their privacy be respected.
"A crucial element of the work of House of Commons staff is to provide confidential, impartial advice to MPs. Breaking this confidentiality undermines this important principle and also places staff in a position from which they are unable to respond."
In January, a formal bullying complaint was filed against Mr Bercow by a peer who served as his most senior official.
The House of Commons spokesperson appeared to address allegations of bullying made against the former Speaker, saying: "Parliament's Behaviour Code makes clear the standards of behaviour expected of everyone in Parliament, whether staff, members of the House of Lords, MPs or visitors. There is zero tolerance for abuse or harassment.
"We strongly encourage anyone who has experienced bullying or harassment in Parliament to submit a complaint via the independent complaints and grievance scheme.
"In addition, all current and former staff can access the employee assistance programme for emotional support."
Mr Bercow has consistently denied allegations of bullying from former members of staff in the past.
Following the formal bullying complaint made by Lord Lisvane, Mr Bercow said: "For the record, I categorically deny that I have ever bullied anyone, anywhere at any time."