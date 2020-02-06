Watch belonging to crew of Apollo 11 for sale

The Omega Speedmaster 145022-68 ST is being sold by 77-year-old former helicopter pilot Robin White.

But when a watch is re-gifted by the Shah of Iran, after receiving it from the Apollo 11 astronauts, collectors take note.

Re-gifted items do not normally capture buyers’ attention at auction.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It was first presented to the Shah of Iran in 1969 by the crew of Apollo 11, as they toured the world following their historic first moon landing.

The Shah re-gifted it to his half-sister, Princess Fatemeh Pahlavi, who gave it to Mr White in return for helping her become the first Iranian woman to fly a helicopter.

Mr White, who now lives in Dorset, kept the watch in a safe for many years.

“The Omega is much venerated but hasn’t been seen by many people,” he said.

“It holds lots of good memories for me, but I thought it would be jolly nice if it was worth something. If it sells, I’ll take my wife on a cruise.”

In the late 1960s, former military pilot Mr White, who then worked for Bristow Helicopters, was based in Iran training Iranian military personnel to fly helicopters.

His exploits in evacuating Bristow’s fleet of helicopters from Iran when the Shah was overthrown in 1979 are featured in author James Clavell’s 1986 novel Whirlwind.