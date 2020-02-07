Boris Johnson appoints new US ambassador amid Donald Trump ‘fury’ over Huawei

PM Boris Johnson has appointed a new ambassador to the US amid reports of a row with President Donald Trump. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has appointed a new British ambassador to the United States amid reports of a furious row with President Donald Trump over Chinese tech giant Huawei. Dame Karen Pierce, currently the UK permanent representative to the United Nations, will become the first woman to hold the post, Downing Street said. She replaces Sir Kim Darroch, who was forced to stand down last year after diplomatic cables he wrote criticising the Trump White House were leaked to the press. Her appointment comes amid reports that the president was “apoplectic” at Mr Johnson’s decision last week to give Huawei a role in building the UK’s 5G network.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times reported that British officials were taken aback by the force of Mr Trump’s language when the Prime Minister telephoned to explain the move. It followed intensive lobbying from Washington that allowing a Chinese supplier access to the country’s critical communications networks would constitute a major security risk. US officials repeatedly warned that they would withhold intelligence-sharing from any ally which did so. Downing Street refused to be drawn directly on the report, insisting that the relationship with the US remained “excellent”. However there was no direct denial of the claims. Asked about the call, a No 10 spokesman referred to a statement issued at the time highlighting Mr Johnson’s comments on the need for liked-minded countries to work together “to diversify the market and break the dominance of a small number of companies”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The spokesman expressed confidence that intelligence-sharing with the US and other allies in the Five Eyes partnership – Australia, Canada and New Zealand – would continue as in the past. “We have been clear that this will in no way inhibit our ability to share intelligence with other countries including Five Eyes partners,” he said. However, media reports from Australia claimed that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – who is on a visit to the country – came under fire over the decision when he met MPs on Australia’s parliamentary intelligence committee in Canberra on Thursday. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that he was confronted by one member who told him: “How would you feel if the Russians laid down infrastructure in your own networks? That’s how we feel about Huawei,” There was no immediate response from No 10 or the Foreign Office.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.