Coronation Street marks 10,000th episode with hour-long special

Coronation Street are celebrating their 10,000th show with a special hour-long episode on Thursday night. Britain's most popular soap has been running for almost 60 years on ITV. The first-ever scene of the programme back in 1960 began with two girls singing a nursery rhyme, which will be replicated in the 10,000th episode.

The Coronation Street crew prepare for filming. Credit: ITV News

Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor, told ITV News: "I love things like that, you can just weave in nods to the past and I think this episode does that very well." In the hour-long special, the cast are taking a trip to Blackpool in order to scatter Dennis Tanner's ashes. The famous cobbles are still in place, even if the filming site has moved from its original as the drama maintains its popularity.

Coronation Street first aired in 1960. Credit: ITV