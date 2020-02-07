Advertisement

Coronavirus concerns leads nation's papers

Concerns over a third person in Britain testing positive for coronavirus leads the nation’s papers on Friday.

The i, The Guardian and Metro all lead with updates on a third person in Britain being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Times reports on the death of the doctor who raised the initial alarm over the coronavirus outbreak, alongside a story on the police watchdog warning the public has grown “weary” of police failures.

Meanwhile The Daily Telegraph says the public has “given up” on the police for failing to investigate “high-volume crimes such as car theft, minor assault and burglary”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports that the Duke of York has asked to defer a military promotion to Admiral after stepping down from public duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Irish terrorists planned to blow up a ferry on Brexit day, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Mail leads with a story on the Tate attacker alerting carers to his plans months before he threw a six-year-old boy from the top of the Tate Modern.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has called for an independent inquiry into maternity safety throughout the NHS, according to The Independent.

