Government failing to address safety problems in prison – report

The Government is failing to overhaul prisons conditions with safety problems reaching record levels and “huge” backlogs in repairs, accord to a report. “Flagship” plans to “provide and maintain safe, secure and decent prisons” have not been carried out, Whitehall’s spending watchdog said. The latest report from the National Audit Office (NAO) found more than 40% of inspected prisons were rated as poor or “not sufficiently good” for safety in the last five years and problems reaching all-time highs. Over the last decade, the Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has taken 1,730 cells permanently out of use and it expects to lose 500 places a year because of the poor conditions of the remaining estate, the NAO said.

More than 40% of prisons need major repair or replacement in the next three years. There is currently a backlog of major repairs that will cost £916 million to fix, according to the report. Head of the NAO Gareth Davies said: “Prisons remain in a poor condition, poor safety has reached record levels, and there are huge maintenance backlogs. “The Government has recently committed to creating 10,000 new prison places and needs to learn lessons from its recent experiences.” The report said: “The Government has tried to improve conditions by contracting out prison maintenance and creating new prison places through its flagship prison estate transformation programme.

