Manchester Arena: I would have told mother if I suspected brother of bomb attack, says Hashem Abedi

Hashem Abedi said he was 'shocked' when he found out his older brother Salman detonated a suicide vest in May 2017. Credit: PA

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber told police he had no involvement in the attack, saying he would have reported it to his mother if he knew of the plot, a court heard. Hashem Abedi said he was "shocked" when he found out his older brother Salman detonated a suicide vest in May 2017, killing 22 and injuring hundreds more as they left an Ariana Grande concert. Hashem, 22, was arrested in Libya - where he claims to have been tortured - the day after the attack before he was sent back to the UK to face charges he was complicit in sourcing and stockpiling components for the bomb.

The scene close to the Manchester Arena the morning after the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert. Credit: PA

He denies 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder encompassing the injured survivors, and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions. Hashem condemned his brother's attack to police last summer and told the Old Bailey in a statement on Friday that he did not think his brother "had it in him". The statement, read by prosecutor Duncan Penny QC, said: “I deny any involvement in the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena on May 22 2017. I was not involved in the instigation, preparation or commission of it. “Had I had any idea of it I would have reported it to my mother initially and then to other family members to prevent it from happening. “I was shocked my brother had done this and felt bad for everybody. I could never have envisaged that my brother had it in him to do this to innocent people.” He told the court he was a practicing Muslim but did not hold extremist views.

Hashem also admitted asking various other people to buy sulphuric acid, a key ingredient for explosives, on behalf of his brother. Mr Penny continued with the statement from Abedi: “I asked him why he was getting it from different people and he told me it was because companies have a maximum limit they can sell.” Hashem, who had been in Libya in the weeks leading up the blast, said he had been “subjected to torture” during more than two years of being held by militia men. He said in his statement: “During the last two years, I have been held in Libya by the militia and subjected to torture. It has been a difficult time for me for a number of reasons.

Crowds looking at the floral tributes after a minute's silence was held in St Ann's Square in 2017. Credit: PA