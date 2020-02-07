First same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland during LGBT history month

Robyn Peoples (left) and Sharni Edwards, are poised to become the first couple to have a same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland. Credit: PA

A couple set to have the first same-sex marriage ceremony in Northern Ireland have said "it's amazing" to see "history being made". Sharni Edwards and Robyn Peoples will wed in County Antrim on February 11 during LGBT history month. The pair say the date is a lucky coincidence, however, as they had not planned to be the first same-sex marriage to take place in the region. Same-sex marriages have been taking place in England, Scotland and Wales since March 2014.

Members of the LGBT community celebrate in Belfast celebrate same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland becoming a step closer. Credit: PA

Months before the landmark law legalising same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland, Ms Edwards and Ms Peoples had booked a civil partnership ceremony to coincide with their sixth anniversary. Same-sex marriage was legalised in Northern Ireland as a result of a law passed last year by Westminster MPs who stepped in and acted on the controversial issue during the power sharing impasse at Stormont. Only after the law change did the couple turn the event into a wedding ceremony.

Same-sex marriages have been taking place in England and Wales since 2014. Credit: PA

Ms Edwards, 27, and Ms Peoples, 26, say they are planning an intimate wedding ceremony followed by a big party. Ms Peoples described the build-up to the high-profile wedding as an "amazing whirlwind". "It’s the biggest coincidence," she said. "We didn’t set out to be the first or have all this attention, but we are grateful to be able to set the way for the rest of our community." The senior care assistant from Belfast said she never thought the day would come, due to the reluctance of many local politicians to lift the prohibition.

The couple visited a Belfast mural dedicated to murdered author Lyra McKee. Credit: PA

Ms Edwards, from Brighton, said she did not even know the law was different in Northern Ireland until she moved to Belfast from England. "Every year you just felt knocked back and knocked back no matter how many marches and protests there were, but finally we are there," said the waitress. "When I found out, I couldn’t comprehend it, I couldn’t understand why Northern Ireland was so behind. "Now the bill’s been passed to see history being made it’s just amazing."

The pair in front of a Love Equality sign - an advocacy organisation for LGBT charities in Northern Ireland. Credit: PA

The couple paid a visit to a Belfast mural dedicated to murdered journalist Lyra McKee as they spoke about their wedding plans. Ms McKee, who was shot dead by dissident republicans as she observed a riot in Londonderry last April, was a vocal campaigner for same-sex marriage. Patrick Corrigan from Amnesty International said the wedding would be a momentous occasion not only for the couple but for the tens of thousands of people who were involved in the campaign for a law change. "It’s big day for them but it’s also a big day for the campaign for equal marriage in Northern Ireland," he said.

Shannon Sickles (left) and Grainne Close at Belfast city Hall after becoming the first couple to enter into a civil partnership in 2005. Credit: PA

The history of same-sex couples tying the knot in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage comes six years after same-sex couples married for the first time in England and Wales. Marriages between same-sex couples across the rest of the UK have been taking place since 2014 following a change in the law - but Stormont failed to follow suit. It was, however, Northern Ireland that held the first civil partnerships in December 2005.

A journey from the registry office into the history books - watch the 2005 ITV News report from the first civil partnerships

The Civil Partnership Act legally recognised the union of same-sex couples for the first time, giving same-sex couples equality with heterosexual couples in terms of tax and inheritance rights. With a shorter registration period in Norther Ireland, Belfast city hall hosted the first civil-partnerships between same-sex couples. Opponents gathered outside the hall to express their disagreement with the changes. Protesters held banners that read: "Homosexuality is a sin".

Protesters gathered outside Belfast city hall in 2005 in opposition to civil partnerships. Credit: PA