Phillip Schofield announces he is gay

Credit: PA Photos

Phillip Schofield has announced he is gay. The ITV This Morning presenter said he was "coming to terms with the fact I am gay" in a statement on Instagram as he paid tribute to his "incredible" wife. Mr Schofield, who has been married to his wife Steph for almost 27 years, said it was something that had "caused many heartbreaking conversations at home". "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing - and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years," he wrote. "With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

Mr Schofield talks to his This Morning Holly Willoughby co-host on Friday. Credit: ITV News

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments." Schofield's statement added: "Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort.

Phillip Schofield talks to his ITV This Morning co-presenter Holly Willoughby about his decision to come out as gay

"Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise - and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams." Following his annoucement, Mr Schofield's This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby posted a picture of the two of them on her Instagram with a caption saying she had "never been more proud of my friend than I am today." Appearing together on the show on Friday morning, Ms Willoughby told Schofield: "I know that is something you have been living with, that inner conflict, for a long time." He added: "It's funny because everyone I have spoken to, you, have all been so supportive, so loving and caring. "My entire family, to a person, have grabbed us and said 'It's OK, we love you, we are proud of you,' and every person I tell, it gets a little lighter and a little lighter.

"But at the same time I've made this decision, which is essential for me and for my head, which is the reason why I've done this, I'm very aware that Steph and the girls are at home watching this. "They have been supporting this as, we got to this moment." He also said that his hand had not been forced to share the news, saying: "It's my decision, this is absolutely my decision, it was something I knew I had to do." Ms Willoughby said she could "feel the relief" from her co-presenter and she said she would be by his side "for ever and ever".

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with the award for award for best live magazine at the National Television Awards 2020. Credit: PA

The duo were then joined by fellow This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. After a round of hugs, Holmes said: "Nobody should be embarrassed about their sexuality and it's fantastic you have spoken out and there will be so many people who have been strengthened by what you've said." He added that he and wife Ruth would be "the first to stand by you".

