Prince Harry 'reveals he has been in therapy to deal with death of his mother'

Prince Harry has reportedly been undergoing therapy to help him deal with the deal of his mother, Princess Diana.

The duke made comments about his mental health during a speech at a JP Morgan-sponsored event in Miami, the New York Post reports.

The 35-year-old also spoke about the decision to step away from front line royal duties, with a source telling the publication "it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family.

"He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child."

It is not known if Harry was paid for the speaking event, the first he has done since the decision to leave the United Kingdom in favour of North America.