- ITV Report
Prince William joins footballers for conversation about mental health
The Duke of Cambridge has been pictured discussing mental health with footballers, as part of a new football-focused conversation on the subject.
In video released by Kensington Palace, Prince William is seen discussing well-being with five players from a selection of clubs over a game of Jenga.
Drawing on their own experiences on and off the football pitch, the players and duke share personal anecdotes as they open up about how they manage pressure.
The video, has been released ahead of the 'Heads Up Weekends', aims to spark the "biggest ever conversation around mental health" by bringing football fans together.
Seen in the video alongside William are Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace, Watford FC’s Troy Deeney, Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa and former Arsenal women’s player Kelly Smith.
Speaking in the film, William says: "Part of this is all about just being more open about how we feel and just being able to talk about those feelings and everyone not shying way.
"I think we’re quite modest in this country, we don’t want to delve, we don’t want to upset, we don’t want to offend anyone, so therefore we don’t really ask."
"And actually we’ve got to be a bit more punchy and say, how are you doing, and do you want to talk a bit more about that?" he continued.
William has previously spent time with Everton players as part of his focus on mental health, visiting charity projects supported by the club.
Last year, the duke produced a minute-long radio broadcast in a bid to highlight mental health.
His voice was heard alongside those of Katy Perry, Jameela Jamil, Alesha Dixon and Stephen Fry.