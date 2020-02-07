Prince William joins footballers for conversation about mental health

The Duke of Cambridge has been pictured discussing mental health with footballers, as part of a new football-focused conversation on the subject.

In video released by Kensington Palace, Prince William is seen discussing well-being with five players from a selection of clubs over a game of Jenga.

Drawing on their own experiences on and off the football pitch, the players and duke share personal anecdotes as they open up about how they manage pressure.

The video, has been released ahead of the 'Heads Up Weekends', aims to spark the "biggest ever conversation around mental health" by bringing football fans together.