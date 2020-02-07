Thousands marry in face masks during mass wedding in South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

Black and white face masks were donned by a number of the attendees. Credit: AP

A mass wedding of has taken place in South Korea, with 6,000 couples getting married or renewing their vows. The event saw many of the 30,000 attendees wearing face masks amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak - South Korea has seen 24 confirmed cases. Couples and observers attended gathered at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong on Friday in a mass wedding arranged by the Unification Church.

There was no masking the love between this couple. Credit: AP

The Unification Church, founded by the late Reverend Sun Myung Moon in 1954, regularly holds weddings on such a large scale. Friday's nuptial ceremony was arranged by Hak Ja Han Moon, wife of the controversial founder. With more than 31,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in nearby China, church staff offered antibacterial hand gel and handed out surgical masks at the event. Staff also checked couples' temperatures ahead of the ceremony.

One bride took a moment to check her phone during the ceremony. Credit: AP