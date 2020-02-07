Torrential rain extinguishes third of blazes in New South Wales

Torrential rain has extinguished the number of active fires in eastern Australia by almost a third - in just one day, according to fire officials.

There had been 62 active fires Wednesday night, with 20 not contained, according to New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

It comes as Australia's largest city, Sydney, recorded its wettest day in over 15 months on Friday.

Fire Service commissioner for New South Wales, Shane Fitzsimmons, confirmed this has dropped to 42 active fires in just 24 hours, leaving 17 "out of control".

Officials wrote on Facebook: "Today we were over the moon to see rain arrive across many parts of New South Wales, with decent fall in the State's north."