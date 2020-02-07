- ITV Report
UK weather: Crisp winter sunshine but with a foggy start for some
It will be a foggy start for some, especially across eastern England where there could be some dense patches giving some poor visibility in places.
Otherwise many parts will start the day fine with crisp winter sunshine. This should last throughout the day across the eastern half of the UK, although western areas will turn cloudier and windier with outbreaks of rain by the evening. Temperatures will reach highs of 11 Celsius.