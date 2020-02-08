China coronavirus death toll rises to 722 with 34,546 cases

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 722, while new cases jumped to 34,546.

China’s ruling Communist Party faced public anger and recrimination over the death of a doctor who was threatened by the authorities after trying to sound the alarm about the new coronavirus in December.

President Xi Jinping spoke with President Donald Trump and urged the US to “respond reasonably” to the outbreak, echoing complaints that some countries are overreacting by restricting Chinese travellers.

Meanwhile, cruise ship passengers faced more difficulties as Japan reported 41 new cases, including one Briton, on one quarantined vessel and turned away another.