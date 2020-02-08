Government-backed target for more women in boardrooms reached

A third of all board positions on the blue-chip FTSE 100 are now held by women – hitting a Government-backed target earlier than expected. By comparison, just 12.5% of boardroom positions were filled by women 10 years ago. But concerns remain over the lack of diversity and not enough women in senior leadership and executive roles, research shows.

Only 15% of FTSE 100 finance chiefs are women, compared with 33% of all boardroom positions held. In a report by the Global Institute for Women Leadership at King’s College London, researchers also found just 29.5% of companies on the second-tier FTSE 250 are women, with the number of all-male boards across all 350 top listed businesses stuck stubbornly at 44 – unchanged for two years. Business Secretary, Andrea Leadsom, praised the Hampton-Alexander Review, which called for a third of boards to be made up of women by the end of 2020. She added: “But it’s clear that women continue to face barriers to success, whether that’s through promotion to key roles or how they are treated by colleagues. “Businesses must do more to tackle these issues and we will support them in doing so, including through our world leading reforms to workplace rights.” Researchers also found that women in senior leadership positions continue to face sexism in the workplace, with one in three reporting someone at work has made disrespectful or insulting comments, compared with just 13% of men.

